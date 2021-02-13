Kentucky hangs on to snap four-game losing streak 82-80

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson (23) looks for a teammate between Auburn’s Jaylin Williams, left, and Devan Cambridge (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Kentucky won 82-80. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Jackson scored a career-high 18 points and added 11 rebounds, Brandon Boston Jr. made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Kentucky edged Auburn 82-80 to end a four-game losing streak.

Kentucky trailed the entire first half, built a 14-point lead early in the second, and saw Auburn rally to tie before Davion Mintz snapped the deadlock with 33 seconds left.

The Wildcats then went 2 of 4 from the line while the Tigers missed their final four shots, including a block and two shots under their basket.

JT Thor scored 24 points and Allen Flanigan 23 for Auburn.