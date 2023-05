HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Westminster Christian has found the man who will take over for Hall of Fame basketball coach Ronnie Stapler.

Stapler’s longtime assistant Kendrick Epps will take over the Wildcats’ program following Stapler’s retirement.

Epps played for Stapler at Grissom, and then his coaching career began back in 2000 when Stapler asked him to coach with him as an assistant.

Now, after a legendary career, Stapler is passing the baton onto Epps.