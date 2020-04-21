KaRon White talks recruiting, bond with father on and off the football field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – KaRon White has become one of the most sought after defensive linemen in the state of Alabama, and he still has another year to play. The Sparkman standout touches on his recruiting, as well as the bond he and his father share on and off the field.

Rocco DiSangro: Some kids aren’t getting the offers they want for your that is not the case the offers keep rolling in. Why do you feel like that is?

KaRon White: Just a lot of hard work a lot of putting myself out there sending my film to coaches day in and day out. It’s just a lot of hard work and a lot of exposure.

RD: What are the possibilities for this squad a lot of them coming back this season.

KW: We feel like we can do the same thing if not better. We’re always striving to go higher than before and just do what we’re able to do and reach our full potential.

RD: As the offers come in for you so do the virtual tours I’m sure. Have you been on any of those yet and what are they like, what’s the difference between seeing a school in person?

KW: I’ve been on about five already they’re different but they do a good job of showcasing all of their facilities and you get to meet all the coaches and all that so they do a really good job. It’s a lot different from physical visits but it does the job.

RD: Your dad is the head coach of Sparkman you got your uncle now over at Bob Jones. What have those conversations been like family wise talking about you know you’re in the same region now.

KW: We haven’t had that many conversations but I’ve talked to my uncle a couple times. You know that we have to at Thanksgiving we won’t be able to talk that much you know but it’s all fun and games we’re just conversating. We’re all really competitive.

RD: Your dad is your coach through high school ball. What has that bond been like not just the father son bond but the football coach player bond as well?

KW: I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been really special getting to spend time with him day in and day out getting really to spend my whole day with him. You know it’s hard sometimes because he’s going to push you to be the best you can be. In the end, it’s a really great experience it’s worth it.