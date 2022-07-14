HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Just a few weeks ago, Alabama A&M University (AAMU) announced that longtime Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks was stepping down from the position to pursue new opportunities with the SWAC. Now, the Bulldogs have announced who will be filling those shoes for the next year.

Current Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator Ka’Lisa Stanfield will serve as the interim Director of Athletics.

Stanfield joined Alabama A&M just one year ago after spending three and a half years at fellow SWAC member, Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Stanfield is just the second woman in the past 60 years to lead the department, joining Betty Austin who served in the interim role from 2006-07 before moving to the permanent role from 2007-12.

AAMU has started its national search for a new Director of Athletics with a 12 person committee formed of former and current athletics staff members, university and community leaders.