JPII’s Seth Brown signs with Army West Point; Will play Sprint Football

In 2019, Seth Brown accounted for 5,162 yards of total offense which ranks number one in AHSAA Football single-season history. If you had the chance to watch Saint John Paull II play this past season, chances are you heard their elusive quarterback's name a lot.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brown signed a scholarship with Army West Point, where he will go on to serve his country and have a chance to play for the Black Knights' sprint football team.

It was nothing short of a huge day for the Falcons' star football player who is excited to get to work in New York.

"It's definitely a humbling experience," said Brown. "Not a lot of people get to do it so just being able to have the talent to be able to is just amazing. The Sprint Football coach, he's definitely helped me throughout the journey and through the application process. It's a great opportunity. I'm very blessed to be able to continue to play football and serve my country."