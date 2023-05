HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Another JPII student-athlete signed to continue their athletic career.

Payton Harris, who played football and baseball for the Falcons, will head to Birmingham Southern to play for the Panthers’ football program.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.