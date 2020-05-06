JPII’s David Lloyd talks springtime adjustments due to COVID-19

This week would be the time where high school football teams hit the field for spring practice, but due to COVID-19 everything is being done virtually.

WHNT News 19 caught up with JPII head football coach David Lloyd to talk about how his team has been dealing with this adjustment.

Olivia Whitmire “What adjustments has JPII made what have you guys been doing to try and you know keep spring somewhat normal for these kids?”

David Lloyd “We’ve done a lot of just video conference meetings with our guys you know we’re getting pretty proficient at Zoom, probably should have bought stock in that some point that would’ve helped out. We’ve done staff meetings and player meetings on Zoom, some position meetings where we’re talking through installs of the playbook and with the use of Hudl that we’ve got in most schools have now we can we can upload all our stuff to Hudl and our guys can look on that and we’re able to keep track of them on Hudl who’s watching film during the week and who’s kind of keeping track of the installs. We’re very fortunate, I think we’ve got a lot of really really great kids a lot of really good leaders that are coming back for us. And we’ve got a lot of our guys that are holding each other accountable. You know whether they’re calling each other or texting each other or posting stuff on our players GroupMe. We’re posting workouts or our players GroupMe chat so they can stay, you know, active at home, do the things they need to do so we’re doing the best we can.”

Olivia Whitmire “And you kind of touched on it there near the end but have you found this to be a difficult time to hold your guys responsible or do you have guys on the team that are doing that for you?”

David Lloyd “Well, that’s kind of what our first meeting was about was you know what, I don’t get to see you our coaches don’t get to see you every day. This is a big test for you guys as far as being leaders and being accountable to your teammates about doing the things you need to do because when this is lifted and we are able to get back out in the field whenever that may be, you’ll be able to tell who’s been putting in the work and that has been taking care of themselves and and conditioning and getting ready to play the sport So, like I said, we’ve got a lot of really good leaders coming back and I know we’ve had several guys reach out to other players, you know, just to encourage them and talk to them and making sure that they’re doing the things they need to do to help our team.”

Olivia Whitmire “Looking at what how last season when you guys had a lot of wins made it to the second round to the playoffs. What are some of the goals that you guys have for this upcoming season?”

David Lloyd “Things we tell our seniors and our guys that are coming back is you know the guys before you have built a foundation and it’s our job to keep doing that and keep growing it and and keep improving our program and we’re going to be a different team this year than we were last year and will be a different team the year after that. It’s what they want to make it and they have a chance to kind of build their own legacy and do the things they need to do and we’re really excited about that really excited about seeing where our team is gonna go. We’re in a new region next year we’ve got some new teams that are coming in we haven’t played in a while so it’s it’s gonna be a tough stretch for us.”