Josh Willingham named Mars Hill Baseball head coach

FLORENCE, Ala. – The home run hire that has the Florence community buzzing, Josh Willingham hit 195 in his MLB career, while his playing days are over the former Mars Hill great is ready for a new chapter.

The Panthers officially introduced Willingham as their Varsity Baseball Head Coach at a Thursday press conference.

The Florence native played his high school ball at Mars Hill then went on to UNA before taking his talents to the MLB. He said he’s excited to return to the program where it all started.

“It’s an exciting day for me and my family. You know having started my baseball career here at Mars Hill you never know where life is going to lead you. I went on to have a playing career and then to come back here and have the opportunity to coach where it all started for me is really a blessing.” Willingham said at the press conference. “Ultimately I just thought what a great way to give back to the school that’s given so much to me and to these kids and to hopefully be a blessing in their lives.”

The new coach has big goals for his team, “Sure I’m gonna teach them everything I know about baseball and have them do everything the right way and we’re going to try to play the best that we can as a team and hopefully win every game that we play but at the end of the day when they get out of school if they’re not a better team being around me and my coaches and this school then we didn’t do our job and that’s the main goal.”