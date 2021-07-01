Josh Magette named to 2021 USA Men’s Basketball Select Team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former UAH star basketball player Josh Magette will play a huge role in helping the U.S.A. Men’s Team prepare for the Olympics.

Magette has been named to the U.S.A. Men’s Basketball Select Team. The roster, made up 17 players, will workout with the national team next Tuesday through Friday in Las Vegas as preparations begin for Tokyo.

Full list of players named to the Select Team:

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

John Jenkins, Bilbao Basket (Spain)

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Josh Magette, Darüşşafaka Tekfen (Turkey)

Dakota Mathias, Philadelphia 76ers

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves

Cam Reynolds, Houston Rockets

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

P.J. Washington, Charlotte Hornets

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

Magette played in Turkey this past season, and has 26 games of NBA experience. At UAH, Magette led the Chargers to three Gulf South Conference Titles, and two Elite Eight appearances. The GSC Hall of Famer was a two-time NABC All-American as well.

