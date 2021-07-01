Josh Magette named to 2021 USA Men’s Basketball Select Team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former UAH star basketball player Josh Magette will play a huge role in helping the U.S.A. Men’s Team prepare for the Olympics.
Magette has been named to the U.S.A. Men’s Basketball Select Team. The roster, made up 17 players, will workout with the national team next Tuesday through Friday in Las Vegas as preparations begin for Tokyo.
Full list of players named to the Select Team:
Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
John Jenkins, Bilbao Basket (Spain)
Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
Josh Magette, Darüşşafaka Tekfen (Turkey)
Dakota Mathias, Philadelphia 76ers
Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks
Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves
Cam Reynolds, Houston Rockets
Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
P.J. Washington, Charlotte Hornets
Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls
Magette played in Turkey this past season, and has 26 games of NBA experience. At UAH, Magette led the Chargers to three Gulf South Conference Titles, and two Elite Eight appearances. The GSC Hall of Famer was a two-time NABC All-American as well.
