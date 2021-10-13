John Petty Jr. signed to New Orleans Pelicans

Alabama guard John Petty Jr. (23) reacts to a play against UCLA in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

John Petty Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr. both hail from the Tennessee Valley. They both went on to play their college basketball at Alabama. So it’s only right that the two north Alabama natives and former teammates play for the same NBA team too.

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced the signing of Petty Jr. making him the third former Alabama Crimson Tide player on the roster.

Petty, who went undrafted, joins Lewis Jr. and Herbert Jones in the Big Easy.

He played his high school ball at Johnson and Jemison under head coach Jack Doss before going on to Tuscaloosa.

The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.