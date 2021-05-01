Joey Garber gets hot on day two of the Huntsville Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Golf is not a forgiving game but it is a great one. A pro could shoot a six under one day and then two over the next, then just like that they’re seven strokes back.

Golf fans know anything could happen and so does Joey Garber.

Garber came to play for the second round. He wasn’t at the top of the leaderboard after Day One but a strong Day Two put him on top.

He finished the day with a 64, shooting six under par. This put him comfortably at the top of the group with 11 under after two days.

Garber said he’s please with his performance the past couple of days and of course being in the lead is a nice feeling. But he know he can’t get comfortable until the job is done on Sunday.

“Just keep doing what I’m doing. I’m putting well and that’s usually my strength and that hasn’t been there this year so I’ll just keep trying to stay focused on that and hope that’ll pull me through this weekend,” he told News 19 at the end of Day Two.

The Huntsville Championship will continue all day Saturday and Sunday.