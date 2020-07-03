Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, will miss race on Sunday

Jimmie Johnson, seven, time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has reported a positive COVID-19 test. A report on NASCAR.com says Johnson will miss the race on Sunday where he was set to compete for his series-best fifth win.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson said in a team release. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

Justin Allgaier will drive drive the No. 48 Chevrolet on Sunday.

According to a team statement, Johnson has not experienced symptoms of COVID-19. He was tested upon learning Friday morning that his wife, Chandra, tested positive after experiencing allergy-like symptoms.