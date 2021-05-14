Jarvis Wilson named Sparkman Girls’ Basketball Head Coach

HARVEST, Ala. – Jarvis Wilson built the Carver-Birmingham Girls Basketball program into postseason contender. In his final season with the team, the Lady Rams accomplished the ultimate goal of winning the Class 5A State Championship.

Months later, Wilson was presented with a new opportunity, and made his way up I-65 to lead the girls basketball team at Sparkman. After seven years and 187 wins at Carver, he’s excited for his new journey at the head coach of the Lady Senators.

“This job is the best job in girl’s basketball in the state of Alabama,” said Wilson. He went on to thank Sparkman administration for giving him the opportunity to lead the team. “One thing about me I’m passionate,” added Wilson. “I’m a winner, I want winners around the program. I’m blessed to serve you as your coach.”

