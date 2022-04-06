MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — With a Bob Jones baseball victory on March 31, head coach Jared Smith became the winningest coach in program history.

The Patriots beat Franklin County 10-0 in five innings to give Smith win #189 passing Bobby Jackson for the most all time.

This is an accomplishment that means a lot to Smith in his career and always remembers to thank the people who helped him get here along the way.

“That’s just special that you have so many players that continue to win and you know coaches don’t win games it’s the players and we’ve had a lot of good players here a lot are in college now,” Smith said. “It seems crazy just the other day our booster club president from the first year texted me and was like I can’t believe it’s been seven years which I can’t either it feels like I just moved here me and my wife, but now we’re already seven years in and it’s flying by for sure.”

The Patriots have spent the majority of the 2022 season so far in the top 10 for Class 7A.