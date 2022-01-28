MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Another James Clemens athlete has signed to play at the next level – this one from the softball diamond.

Alivia Eggleston will be taking her talents to the Freed-Hardeman program.

“I’m feeling very excited,” Eggleston said. “I did not think I would get here and I’m here today. I’m just blessed. It was the family quality that they have there. It just felt like I was home. I tried out and they were just very welcoming and everyone was just communicating very well. I just fell in love.”

Eggleston never thought she’d see the day she’d become a collegiate athlete, but now her dreams have officially come true.