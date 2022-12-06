MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — James Clemens starting quarterback Gio Lopez has shined on the field for the Jets for the past few years and now he’s officially set to play football at the collegiate level.

He’s been committed for months, but Lopez has finally put pen to paper and will head down south to Mobile where he’ll join the South Alabama Jaguars program.

Lopez says the coaching staff is one of the main reasons why he wanted to join the Jaguars’ program and he says he’s looking forward to competing against some tough competition in the Sun Belt Conference.

“I’m excited I knew I was going to South since early 2022, so I’m just excited to get down there and compete,” Lopez said. “I’m just excited to go play for them and what really stood out to me was probably the experience with Coach Applewhite Coach Wommack. With Coach Applewhite playing and coaching at Texas getting to coach top notch quarterbacks and I want to be one of them.”

