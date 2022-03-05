BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The James Clemens Jets met Enterprise on Saturday in the final round of state basketball play at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

The Jets trailed in the first, but by the end of the half, they led by four. To the fourth, things got interesting with Pierce Roper heaving the ball downcourt and its tipped by Jordan Frazier, who comes away with it and lays it in for a five-point Jets lead.

Enterprise would battle back, making it a tie game with 20 seconds left to go. Frazier was unable to get the go ahead bucket to go down their end, but the Wildcats would. Terevin Kemmerlin gave Enterprise the lead with a half second to go, and that would do it.

Despite a historic season, the James Clemens Jets fell to Enterprise, 66-64.