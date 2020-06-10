James Clemens Football ready for takeoff in 2020

MADISON, Ala. – Monday marked the long awaited return to the football field for Madison City School teams like James Clemens. It’s about getting back to some sense of normalcy. Those two region titles for the Jets didn’t happen overnight. The work they put in this summer will help them take flight in 2020.

“It’s uncomfortable. I can’t be around my boys when I get to workout,” said Jets’ junior wideout Tyrik Walker. “They pump me up when I’m working out so I can’t be around them. It hurts.”

Temperature checks, staying six feet apart and spraying down weights will take some getting used to for Walker and his teammates.

“It was pretty awkward at the beginning but we just doing what we got to do since we missed all spring,” added senior wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

It may be awkward, but the precautions they take as a team this summer will help ensure they take the field this fall.

“If we do things right as coaches and plan things right as coaches and coordinate the way that we’re supposed to and then demand that our kids perform at a high level and give great effort, they’re going to get the conditioning they need in the weight room and on the field while we’re doing the football workouts we’re doing so you know we’re not going to waste a lot of time we’re going to get stuff done every day when we’re here,” said head coach Wade Waldrop.

Some teams will ease their players back in with lighter conditioning in week one, but Waldrop is doing things his way.

“Our approach is a little different,” said Waldrop. “We are doing football and you know what we’ve tried to do and make sure our coaches understand within our plan, our conditioning should fall within we do from a football perspective.”

“We’re just making sure we get our techniques down and everything and learn the plays so we’re going to have to move faster since we lost a bunch of time,” said Sanders.

While the Jets are living in the present and excited to be together as a team again, some big questions still remain with the COVID-19 pandemic looming.

What happens if it does start to spike a little bit more? You know we have a plan in place here through our system about how it will be dealt with in Madison,” said Waldrop. “You know just to see how that will go when that eventually happens I guess that’s really kind of the last hurdle before we get out there and get going.”

James Clemens opens the 2020 campaign on August 21 against Murphy. The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.