MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The James Clemens football program held their annual Pro Day on Saturday. Jets players got the chance to show their stuff in a setting similar to what the NFL Combine looks like.

The Jets first started their pro day during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to give college coaches a chance to virtually recruit James Clemens players, but the Jets kept it going as a way to evaluate their players during the offseason.

Head coach Chad McGehee says his program has had an incredible offseason and they’re looking forward to the fall of 2022.