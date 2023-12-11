MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Next week is the day many football players dream of: early signing day, where they’ll make their college commitments official. And we had an early celebration on Monday at James Clemens.

Due to the school being out on winter break next week, James Clemens decided to have an early signing celebration for two of their own. Marc Woods will be signing for Jacksonville State and Nathan Jennings will be suiting up at South Alabama. They said it was special to share this moment together.

Both players said it’s a dream come true to play division one and they felt right at home with their respective schools.

Marc Woods: “That school is just the right fit for me, with the coaching staff and the players and everything, and I just think that it’s the right fit. They just came up from FCS to FBS and they’re already top of their conference and everything so I’m just ready to get out there and work,” Woods said.

“South Alabama has caught my eye when I first came on my visit, I felt at home when I first got there. I’ve been thinking about this day since I was a kid man, I’ve been thinking about going DI, playing at the next level and I just want to thank god and thank everybody’s that been right here with me to support me,” Jennings added.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.