James Clemens Football head coach Wade Waldrop taking a different approach to this offseason

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Wade Waldrop has taken the James Clemens Football team to new heights and he hopes to continue to do so. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has had to handle this offseason differently than in years past. He talks about his approach to it all.

Rocco DiSangro: How has this affected what you’re doing on a daily basis as a football coach?

Wade Waldrop: Well I mean it’s shut down all day to day operations so everything that we do you know the things that we would normally be doing right now we’ve missed two weeks of but we’ve remained in contact with our players and created a little in home workout for them that they could do 3-4 days a week along with some running you know feel like if they would just do it at the minimum it will help them maintain where they are.

RD: How are you going about talking to each and every one of them? Are you doing it in groups, are you doing it individually? How do you approach that?

WW: Yeah it’s whole in group we’ve got all their contacts so we group message with the whole team. The day to day things that we don’t get to do and the face to face time it’s being missed but the planning and the preparing for the season, I mean this is really a lot of great time to make sure that we’ve got our eyes dotted and our T’s crossed and everything ready to go when they do let us get back at it.

RD: What are some of the alternatives right now for you as a coach that you’re telling them to do?

WW: Yeah body weight, do as much stuff with your body weight. Push ups, sit-ups, those things worked long before you know teams got out in the weight room. If they’ve got something heavy they can push, something heavy they can pull, we try to get them to do that.

RD: Without spring football how does that affect these guys jumping into a football season or putting the pads on and hitting?

WW: Different teams are going to be in different places I can tell you last years team if we would’ve missed spring football it would not have had a major impact on us. We had a very experienced team. We’re sending them stuff at home. I think our kids have a great idea of what we want to do. If we wanted to go play a game today I feel like we could go line up and run our basic stuff because we’ve been doing it for 7-8 years and our kids know that. Missing the chemistry and being around they guys and just cutting up having a good time that’s what I miss the most right now being a part of the team. That’s why I do what I do.

RD: What have you been doing at home to just pass time by and hang out with the kids?

WW: I’ve done more physical activity than I have in 5 years just in the last three weeks being here with them and chasing them around but these are the people you love and you care about and you’re around and these are the ones who are going to be with you when Football is gone and all the jobs are gone you know it’s healthy for us right now.