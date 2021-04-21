James Clemens flies by Bob Jones in rivalry tilt at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. – One of the biggest rivalries in North Alabama took center stage Tuesday night at Toyota Field. James Clemens and Bob Jones went at it in a Class 7A Area 8 matchup with the Jets getting the 8-4 win.

Eli Bolden singled to right in the bottom of the third bringing in Carson Creehan to put the Jets up 6-3, then later in the inning, Colin Loosier hit a 2-run home run to make it 8-3.

The Patriots added a run later in the game to make it 8-4, and that ended up being the final.

James Clemens and Bob Jones will meet again on Thursday with second place in the area on the line.

Send scores, pictures and videos to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com