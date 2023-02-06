MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Several of our local cheerleading teams are gearing up for the UCA National High School Cheerleading Competition in Orlando and the James Clemens Jets hosted a showcase to highlight some of the routines before the teams hit the road.

James Clemens’ varsity and JV teams, as well as Athens High, Athens Middle and Liberty Middle School all got to show off their routines before they hit the big stage down in Florida.

The teams leave for the competition later this week, and News 19 is wishing them all the best of luck.