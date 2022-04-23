MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Another James Clemens Jet has officially signed the dotted line to continue their athletic career at the next level.

Jets’ soccer standout Caila Batchelor is taking her talents to the Central Methodist Eagles’ program.

Batchelor says this is a dream come true and she never thought when she started player soccer when she was four years old that it would lead her to play in college.

“Actually, when I told my dad I wanted to play in college he said I’ve got a lot of work to do so I worked hard and it was just so surreal like it’s actually coming true,” Batchelor said. “I love the school, the coaches I love the culture that they talked about, their record is amazing and I’m just really excited to get to be a part of that next year.”