A really cool moment for Jalen Hurts was announced on Monday.

During Saturday's Senior Bowl game, the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback will wear a helmet that represents both teams he played for. The OU on one side with his number 2 from Alabama on the other.

Kickoff in Mobile is set for 1:30 p.m.

Here is an up close look at both sides pic.twitter.com/ja0IA7TOaD — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) January 21, 2020