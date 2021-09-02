Jack’s Game of the Week: James Clemens vs Bob Jones

MADISON, Ala. – Our Jack’s Game of the Week is the Madison Bowl between the James Clemens Jets and the Bob Jones Patriots at the Madison City Stadium.
The Madison Bowl is one of the state’s biggest matchups. Played last year at Louis Crews it makes it return to Madison City Stadium. There Bob Jones and James Clemens will go head to head and the atmosphere, as expected, will be next level.
James Clemens is off to a 2-0 start to the season. The Jets have won the last three Madison Bowls and will look to make it four in a row.
Bob Jones is in bounce-back mode after the loss to Buckhorn. Patriots looking to hand JC its first loss of the year.