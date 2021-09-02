Jack’s Game of the Week: James Clemens vs Bob Jones

MADISON, Ala. – Our Jack’s Game of the Week is the Madison Bowl between the James Clemens Jets and the Bob Jones Patriots at the Madison City Stadium.

The Madison Bowl is one of the state’s biggest matchups. Played last year at Louis Crews it makes it return to Madison City Stadium. There Bob Jones and James Clemens will go head to head and the atmosphere, as expected, will be next level.

James Clemens is off to a 2-0 start to the season. The Jets have won the last three Madison Bowls and will look to make it four in a row.

🚨GAME OF THE WEEK🚨



We're headed out to Madison City Stadium for the 10th edition of the Madison Bowl‼️@JCJetsFootball and @BJHS_Football will square off Friday night at 7 p.m. in our @eatatjacks Game of the Week 🏈



We will have live previews of the matchup at 5 & 6 on @whnt pic.twitter.com/BZxpeFhE8u — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) September 1, 2021

Bob Jones is in bounce-back mode after the loss to Buckhorn. Patriots looking to hand JC its first loss of the year.