HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Something about a Friday night here in Alabama with high school football just feels different — in the best possible way. You can feel a certain excitement in the air that you really can’t compare to anything else and News 19 is so happy to say that it’s officially back.

The very first Jack’s Game of the Week took us to J.P. Cain stadium for a matchup between Austin and Hartselle.

The Black Bears and Tigers opened the 2021 season against each other with Hartselle snagging a 29-0 shutout win on Austin’s home turf, so the Black Bears are certainly looking for revenge this year.

Both teams have some key playmakers returning. and both squads had solid off-seasons gearing up for 2022. On Frida night, they really got put to the test to see what they’re made of, finally going up against another opponent under the Friday night lights.

Head coaches Jeremy Perkins and Bryan Moore know that they’re opening the season against a tough opponent, but hey this is football, they want to be challenged week in and week out.

We spoke with both coaches ahead of Friday night’s game.

Hartselle defeated Austin on Friday night, 45-17.