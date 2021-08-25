Jack’s Game of the Week: Austin vs Decatur

Our Jack’s Game of the Week is the River City Rivalry between the Austin Black Bears vs the Decatur Red Raiders at Shorty Ogle Stadium.

Decatur currently holds a 36-22 series lead but Austin has won the last six matchups. Red Raiders will look to snap that streak on Friday night.

Both of these teams are 0-1 on the year but they faced some stiff competition right off the bat. The Black Bears fell to Hartselle 29-0, their first regular-season shutout loss since 2010.

Decatur lost to Russellville 27-15 to open its 2021 campaign.

News 19 will be on-site Friday for the game.