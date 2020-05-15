Jack Doss explains what brought him back to coaching

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jack Doss is a basketball coaching legend. He has 10 state championships, the most in AHSAA History and ranks fourth all-time in wins. This season he’ll return to lead the Grissom Boys into battle, but why now?

The Hall of Famer hung up his patented shirt and tie in 2017, but during his time away from the game, he went on a mission trip to Costa Rica. There, he had the opportunity to meet some prisoners, teaching them how to play the game of basketball.

One of the prisoners handed me a stick figure picture when I left of a guy on his knee holding a basketball up to God,” said Doss. “He said “never would I have thought basketball would save me” so those trips were mind-boggling, life changing you know just what a great mission that I had an opportunity to be part of.”

That trip, and a stick figure drawing with a powerful message, ultimately led him back to coaching once again.

“I’d had a rest and going to Costa Rica like I said teaching that’s my passion so I thought I want to do this and the doors open for Grissom and I said yes,” Doss added.

The state championships and the accolades are what stick out on paper when you talk about Doss’s career, but if you asked him what his biggest accomplishment has been, he would tell you otherwise.

“There’s nothing like those guys coming back with their kids and saying this is a guy that helped me succeed,” said Doss.

What about his goals going forward with this Grissom basketball team?

“Well I want to see all the players that I’ve coached succeed you know come back and that’s my goal is to help them be the best player they can be,” said Doss. “Use basketball as a vehicle to go to college and you get a free education and go from there.”