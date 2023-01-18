HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City Football Club announced Jack Collison as the first head coach in team history on Wednesday morning.

Collison, a former West Ham United player in the English Premier League, will lead the club during its inaugural season this spring.

“I am very excited at the prospect of bringing soccer to [the] Rocket City and building a team that represents the community,” Collison said. “I will look to build an exciting, fast-paced brand of soccer that can bring success on the pitch in Huntsville, whilst helping to develop some of the future stars for Nashville SC.”

Collison began his coaching career in 2015 with Peterborough’s Academy before returning to West Ham United from 2017 to 2019. He will be joined by Assistant Coach Omar Jarun, Goalkeeper Coach John Berner, and Nick Law.

“My staff and I are currently hard at work to achieve these goals and can’t wait to see everyone packed inside the Joe Davis Stadium supporting a team we can all be proud of,” Collison said.

The Huntsville City Football Club is set to debut this spring. Season ticket memberships are available here.