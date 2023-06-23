HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Kobe Brown has been surrounded by the sport of basketball for as long as he can remember and at the young age of five he began a career on the court.

Growing up in Huntsville, he lived in the gym at Lee High School and U-Win Training where he put in hours of blood, sweat and tears with his dream of playing in the pros on his mind.

All those years of hard work and dedication led to one moment, and a phone call, that would change his life forever.

As the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft came to a close, Kobe’s wildest dreams came true as he was selected as the 30th overall pick to the LA Clippers. With the selection, Kobe became the first Lee alumni and Huntsville City Schools graduate to get drafted to the NBA.

“Don’t let anybody ever tell you that you can’t be what you want to be,” Brown said. “I always say I’m not supposed to be here but I’m here, so if I can do it then anybody can do it. Just stay true to what you want to be, don’t get discouraged by your dreams and keep chasing after your dreams.”

“It’s something we’ve been waiting on and I’ve been planning on since he was a baby,” Kobe’s father and Lee basketball head coach Greg Brown said. “When that phone rang, I couldn’t do anything besides freeze because this is it it’s like all of a sudden everything I ever wanted came into play and it was just unreal.”

Kobe spent draft night in the Rocket City where the dream of becoming a pro first began and he was surrounded by friends and family who believed in him his whole life. No one supported him more than his parents, Greg and Sheryll Brown, who always wanted Kobe to be an example for the Huntsville community.

“We made sure that he did everything the right way from academics to basketball so that these younger kids could have something to look forward to and see that there is hope that you can make it from Huntsville, Alabama,” Coach Brown said. “These kids that walk the halls those are the same halls that Kobe walked and he had a dream he stuck to the course and he did what he had to do to reach his dream and he didn’t waiver. Kobe was always his own person and that made me so proud.”

Coach Brown knew when Kobe was little that he could be special; he always wanted to challenge himself and play with the bigger kids and now he’s set to play alongside and go up against the best in the game.

Kobe will trade in his black and gold Tigers’ jersey for a uniform that’s red, white and blue. When he arrives on the West Coast, what can the Clippers expect from their rookie?

“They really like my versatility and they expressed that to me. They like I can play multiple positions and my toughness,” Kobe said.

“A kid who’s high character, a kid who’s disciplined and a kid who can take on a role. You have to be able to crawl before you walk and Kobe understands that and he’s willing to accept that and his skill set is what they’re raving about,” Coach Brown said.

Kobe says he can’t wait to get to work with his new team but it doesn’t matter if it’s high school, college or the pros his mindset stays the same: work hard, stay in the gym, build relationships and most importantly to Kobe, be a good person. He says if he does all of that he knows he’ll find success.