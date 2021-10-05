It’s the ’12th Man Against the Tide’ this week on News 19

Everything is bigger in Texas including the waves from the sea of Crimson and White. As The 12th Man tests the water, the Tide is rising high.

This Saturday, the Number 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will take on now unranked Texas A&M on News 19 CBS. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at Kyle Field.

But before the game kicks off in College Station find out everything you need to know about the game in our pregame special, “12th Man Against the Tide.”

After last week’s win over Ole Miss and Head Coach Lane Kiffin, Nick Saban is now 24-0 against former assistant coaches.

Waiting for him this Saturday is yet another previous sidekick. Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher was a former assistant under Saban while he was at LSU.

The Aggies may be in for a rough night after struggling against lesser opponents in their last two games. A&M lost to unranked Mississippi State 26-22 last week.

Watch the Pregame Special “12th Man Against the Tide” on Saturday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m. on News 19.