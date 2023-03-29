MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Crimson Tide rolled into Toyota Field Tuesday night, as Alabama baseball took the trip to the Rocket City for a matchup against Middle Tennessee State.

This matchup marked Alabama’s first trip to the Huntsville area since 2015, plus it was also the Tide’s first appearance at the home of the Trash Pandas.

Former Athens Golden Eagle Jacob McNairy got the start on the mound for Alabama; he finished his night with six strikeouts.

It took a little while for the bats to get going, but the guys got rolling eventually and Alabama beat MTSU 10-4 in front of a nearly sold out crowd at Toyota Field.

Tide head coach Brad Bohannon says he was really thankful to be a part of such an incredible night for baseball in North Alabama.

“It was awesome… it was electric,” Bohannon said. “The place was packed and the Trash Pandas put on an absolute first class event. It was 95-98 percent Bama fans in the house and just an awesome experience for our kids. We absolutely can’t get back soon enough I want to come back next Tuesday it was really a lot of fun.”

Up next for Alabama, they’ll travel to Arkansas for a weekend SEC series against the Razorbacks starting Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m.