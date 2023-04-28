HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Bryce Young made history when he was taken number one overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, and not for the reason you might think.

Young faced scrutiny about his height throughout the entire pre-draft process. The quarterback was listed at 6’0 throughout the 2022 NCAA season on the Alabama Football roster, but he measured in at 5’10 at the NFL Combine in March.

This measurement means Young now joins a ‘short’ list of NFL quarterbacks in history that measured 5’10 or shorter.

Here’s a list of the shortest quarterbacks in NFL history:

Eddie LeBaron

LeBaron is listed at 5’7 making him one of the shortest quarterback in NFL history. Despite his size, LeBaron had a very successful career. He was the 1952 Rookie of the Year and a four time Pro Bowler.

LeBaron is known for being the first quarterback in Dallas Cowboys history. He ended his career with 13,399 yards and 104 passing touchdowns.

Later in life, LeBaron became a commentator for CBS, and then went on to be the Atlanta Falcons general manager from 1977-1982.

Davey O’Brien

Davey O’Brien is best known for his college career, but the 5’7 quarterback played two seasons in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles. He struggled, throwing just 11 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in his short career.

His college career earned him the respect that is still given to him today. The Davey O’Brien Award is considered one of the most prestigious awards in college football and is just one lasting example of the impact he had on the sport.

Doug Flutie

Coming in at 5’10, Doug Flutie played in the NFL, USFL and Canadian Football League. His NFL career is highlighted by being the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and a Pro Bowler in 1998. Flutie officially retired in 2005 after a 20 year professional career.

Kyler Murray

Standing at 5’10, Murray was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. He is a two time Pro Bowler and has thrown for 84 touchdowns in four seasons.

In July 2022, Murray signed a five year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals.

Bryce Young

With the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected former Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young. Young will be one of the shortest quarterbacks in NFL history.

In his three years at Alabama, Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns. He was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.