ALABAMA (WHNT) — It’s the day that many Alabamians wait all year for, who will get the bragging rights: Alabama Crimson Tide or the Auburn Tigers?

The Iron Bowl is arguably one of the most intense in-state match-ups every year, no matter the records on the table. The programs were barely one year old when the rivalry game, later to be coined the ‘Iron Bowl’ was born.

The 2022 Iron Bowl is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, November 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. For the eighth straight season, you’ll be able to watch it live on CBS as the network’s SEC Game of the Week.

To get you pumped up for the game, News 19’s Olivia Whitmire and Claudia Chakamian will be LIVE from Tuscaloosa for a pre-game show, highlighting the history of the Iron Bowl as well as what to look for during this year’s match-up.

Tune in to WHNT or right here on our website starting at 11:30 a.m.