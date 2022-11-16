ALABAMA (WHNT) — It’s a rivalry matchup many college football fans can’t wait to watch as the Alabama Crimson Tide faces off against the Auburn Tigers – and this year is no different.

The 2022 Iron Bowl is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, November 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

For the eighth straight season, you’ll be able to watch it live on CBS as the network’s SEC Game of the Week.

Why is this year’s game unique? Because for the first time since 2007, neither Alabama nor Auburn has a path to play for a national title after Alabama lost their second game of the season to LSU on November 12.

Auburn is currently 4-6 as they prepare to take on Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. Meanwhile, 8-2 Alabama will face off against Austin Peay, currently ranked Number 8 in the latest AP poll.

In Iron Bowl history, the Tide holds a 48-37-1 advantage over the Tigers, having won the last two games. Last year, a 24-22 overtime nail-biter in Auburn kept Alabama’s national title hopes alive.

Tickets are on sale now and will run you anywhere between $151 to nearly $1,500.