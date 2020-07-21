Interim head coach Lance West looking forward to leading UAH hockey program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The past few months have been an absolute whirlwind for the UAH hockey program.

Five days after the program was saved through an incredible fundraising effort, head coach Mike Corbett resigned from his role with the Chargers leaving assistant coach Lance West in charge.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” West said. “When you’ve been a part of the program for as long as I have, you played and care about it and the city like I do it was really emotional and more than I probably thought it would be.”

West says it’s important to keep the momentum that’s surrounding the program going and he’s looking forward to being a part of this program reset.

“There’s a foundation and there’s a history here with championships and a lot of people that care,” West said. “We’re just going to take it step by step and we’re going to instill a different kind of culture in what we want and build it for the future.”

The Chargers are set to open the 2020-2021 season at home at the Von Braun Center against Omaha on October 16.