HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For the past two years, the winner of Huntsville’s Korn Ferry Tour stop have hoisted a rocket trophy on hole 18 of The Ledges with the name ‘Huntsville Championship’ on it but the tournament’s name will change for the 2023 edition.

The Korn Ferry Tour and the Huntsville Championship announced a five-year partnership with HomeTown Lenders to serve as the event’s official title sponsor. The tournament will formally be renamed the HomeTown Lenders Championship. For the third consecutive year, the event will be played at The Ledges the week of April 24-30, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome HomeTown Lenders as a title sponsor on the Korn Ferry Tour,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “Over the last two years, The Ledges has proven to be a phenomenal host for our players, fans, partners and staff. HomeTown Lenders is a staple in the city of Huntsville, and we are so excited to work alongside Billy Taylor and his team to put on a world-class golf tournament – and more importantly, to make a positive impact – in this community.”

Next year’s HomeTown Lenders Championship will mark the third playing of the event. The inaugural tournament took place in 2021. Paul Barjon was the first to claim victory in Huntsville after defeating Billy Kennerly and Mito Pereira in a three-hole, sudden-death playoff in the 2021 playing of the event. This past May, Australia’s Harrison Endycott joined Barjon as the only champions of the tournament, as he cruised to a five-stroke margin of victory for his first career Korn Ferry Tour title. Endycott went on to earn his first PGA TOUR card by finishing 21st on this year’s Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List.

The HomeTown Lenders Championship is a 72-hole tournament featuring 156 of the top players from around the world. The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season will begin with The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay in January and conclude in October with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where 30 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded based on the points list.

The full 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule will be released on October 4, 2022.