Huntsville’s Janie Jackson proving that hard work pays off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Janie Jackson knew that her journey to the LPGA Tour wouldn’t be an easy one. Still, the Huntsville native worked tirelessly day in and day out to get there, earning her tour card in 2020.

This past weekend, the rookie with limited status appeared in her first Women’s PGA Championship, and making the cut.

“I knew that I could play my way in to KPMG, but it would just require me to play some pretty decent golf, and fortunately I was able to do that and it got me in,” said Jackson.

“I was actually the last player in the field and didn’t get in five days until the event started, so not to say that I was not expecting it, but it was awesome and the course was amazing.”

Jackson’s hard work over the course of her career has paid off. At the end of the year, the top 100 golfers get to keep their tour cards, and Jackson hopes to be one of them.