Huntsville’s Christian MacLeod part of day two MLB Draft selections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Several college baseball players with ties to the state of Alabama were selected on day two of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Former Huntsville High standout and current Mississippi State pitcher Christian MacLeod was selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Twins as the 159th pick. MacLeod was one of three Bulldogs to be selected on day two of the draft, joining their teammate Will Bednar who was the 14th overall pick.

The Alabama baseball team had four players drafted on day two; the four selections through the first six rounds are the most by a Crimson Tide roster in program history.

Second baseman Peyton Wilson was drafted by the Royals in the second round as the 66th pick, RHP Dylan Smith was the 74th pick in round three for the Tigers, RHP Chase Lee is going to the Rangers as the 164th pick in round 6 and catcher Sam Praytor will be joining the Marlins organization as the 179th pick in round 6.

Auburn had three players drafted on day two marking three players selected in the top nine rounds for the first time since 2005 for the Tigers’ program.

SS Ryan Bliss went in the second round to the Diamondbacks as the 42nd overall pick, RHP Richard Fitts was the 183rd pick in round 6 to the Mets, and IF/OF Tyler Miller is going to the Red Sox as the 256th pick in round 9.

The MLB Draft continues on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.