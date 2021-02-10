Huntsville to host SEC Gymnastics Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville has been the host site of some major sporting events the last couple of years from U.S. Open swimming to the Rocket City Classic.

Then in 2021, we have the Huntsville Championship, the NCAA Cross Country Championship, as well as the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship.

It was originally scheduled to be held in New Orleans, but the conference decided to change it due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Greg Sankey says that a geographically central location is appropriate in the current climate.

“We enjoyed an electric environment with an SEC-record crowd in New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center when it hosted this event in 2019 and we look forward to returning there when we can provide our student-athletes a similar experience in the future,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “A geographically central location is appropriate in the current COVID-19 environment. We appreciate the support from the Huntsville community and the Von Braun Center to provide an excellent venue for this year’s Championship.”

The event is slated for March 20th at the VBC.

“We are honored to step up and host the SEC Gymnastics Championship in Huntsville,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We promise participants will find a high-caliber venue and a welcoming community, and we look forward to seeing this outstanding competition in the Rocket City.”