HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Four years from now, the Rocket City will play host to the NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals.

The event will be hosted at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove on May 11 through May 13, 2026. It will be the first time the facility has ever hosted a postseason championship.

“We are proud to have the NCAA women’s golf regionals coming to Huntsville and showcasing the beautiful facility at Hampton Cove,” said Judy Ryals, President and CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The word is getting out about Huntsville being a great destination to not only live and work, but also to play.”

The championship is expected to bring in an estimated $790,000 in economic impact to the area.

“It is an honor for us to host the NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals and we look forward to providing a first-class championship experience in Huntsville,” said Mark Russell, executive director of the Huntsville Sports Commission. “NCAA events have proven to be an economic impact driver for our community in addition to providing great sports entertainment.”

The bid submitted by Huntsville was in association with two NCAA institutions – Jacksonville State University and the University of North Alabama.