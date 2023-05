HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Area tournament play is fully underway for high school softball teams across the state.

The Huntsville and Sparkman softball teams won big in the semifinals of the Class 7A Area 7 tournament. The Lady Panthers beat Grissom 9-0 and the Lady Senators beat Albertville 13-1.

The Class 7A Area 7 championship is set for Wednesday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m.