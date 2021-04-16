Huntsville soccer’s Clara Toole signs with Limestone University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville High soccer’s Clara Toole has signed to take her talents to the next level and play at Limestone University.

A lot of years of hard work have led to this signing; Toole has been playing soccer since she was just two years old and she’s even been going back and forth from Birmingham practically every day for club ball.

Toole’s been doing anything she can to chase her dreams and try and be just like her biggest inspiration, American soccer star Hope Solo.

Toole said Limestone wasn’t her first choice originally, but she’s thrilled to have the chance to join the program.

“I just fell in love with the campus as soon as I got there and it just felt like home when I got there it was just the best place I’ve ever been,” Toole said.

Congrats to Clara, her family and the Huntsville soccer community!