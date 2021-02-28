Huntsville schools win Class 5A semi-final games Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two local teams took to the court in the 5A semi-finals on Saturday down in Birmingham. The Jemison girls and the Lee boys looking to punch their ticket to the state championship game.

Both teams took down their opponents with ease. Between the two games, the Huntsville based teams outscored their opponents 143-62 in the semis.

The Mae Jemison girls took on Charles Henderson High School in Troy. The Lady Jaguars won the Class 5A Girls Semi-Finals 76-37.

“I just think we executed on defense. Our game plan was to make them shoot jump shots and shoot over us and I think we did a great job of that. We’ve just gotta stay focused cause it’s not over we wanna be state champions and we have to continue to work hard and stay focused to win that,” Head Coach Sherell Hobbs-Robertson said, after the game.

The Lee High School boys also took home the win today against Sylacauga. Lee won the Class 5A Boys Semi-Finals 67-25.

Head Coach Greg Brown said, “It always feels good when you get these types of wins last time we had one was 2015 and to do it with a special group like this makes it all the better.”

The girl’s 5A title game is set for Thursday, March 4th at 2 pm. The boy’s title game will be right aft at 4:40 pm, both will be played at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.