Huntsville Panthers win 5th consecutive state swimming championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Congratulations are in order for the Huntsville High School boys swim team for winning their fifth consecutive state championship. Congratulations to the Huntsville High Boys Swim team for once again winning the state championship!This victory marks the team's 5th consecutive title! pic.twitter.com/LcsItQj1qA— Huntsville City Schools (@HSVk12) December 6, 2020 Congratulations to @HHSDiveSwim for winning the Boys State Championship! #BlueMap @AHSAAUpdates @HSVk12 pic.twitter.com/7WVL3QSw5E— HSVCityAthletics (@CityHsv) December 6, 2020