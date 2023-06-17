HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Sometimes it’s just fun to run around and have fun like a kid, and Huntsville native and NFL defensive lineman Trey Flowers is making sure that the local kids get to have that kind of fun. On Saturday, the Columbia High School alum returned home to host his second annual field day extravaganza.

This year, Flowers said the event was bigger and better as kids got to play dodgeball, water balloon rights, ride horses, go on bounce houses, eat ice cream and more.

The two-time Super Bowl champ has always wanted to give back to his community but wanted to do something different than a normal football camp and that’s why he decided to have a field day instead. His goal is to just let these kids have fun, instill positivity and be a role model for his community.

“For them to come out and just have fun, and show them that they can smile and have fun, have a good time, it’s important to enjoy life. Just being the standard, being a role model for them to look up and see the example that I was just like them in the same city, same school system, same rec league, same whatever and I achieved the things that I achieved and you can do the same thing, if not more,” Flowers said.

Flowers added that he is already excited for next year’s event and to once again make it bigger and better for the local kids.