HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville native and NFL free agent, Tre Rogers, will be holding Tre Day at Lee High School on July 8.

Rogers, with the help of the Life FWC, is hosting Tre’ Day Field Day and a celebrity 7v7 flag football game.

The event is aimed at providing a positive, fun and loving environment for members of the community of all ages.

Various successful football players from the community, and even the NFL, will be participating in a celebrity flag football match.

Games, kickball, food trucks and many more activities will be included. The field day and flag football game will take place at Lee High School from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all proceeds will benefit the Tre’ Rogers Scholarship Fund and children within the area.