(WHNT) — Just one day after Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap earned PING All-American honors, it was announced that the Huntsville native has qualified for the 123rd U.S. Open.

The Open is set for June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club North Course.

Dunlap concluded his freshman season ranked as the No. 16 in the nation, according to Golfweek individual player rankings. He also finished 11th overall at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Dunlap was named a First Team All-SEC performer as we as an all-freshman team honoree.