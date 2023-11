ATLANTA, Ga. (WHNT) – Huntsville native Kyle Wright is on the move.

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced that they had traded the right-handed pitcher to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitcher Jackson Kowar.

The Buckhorn alum is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after having shoulder surgery in October.

2022 was a year to remember for Wright, leading the MLB with 21 wins while recording a 3.19 ERA.